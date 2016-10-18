Sarah Jessica Parker Refused To Cut Her Curls For This Role

Would you turn down a job for your hair? Hopefully — and likely — you'd never be asked to. Actors and models are frequently, and they rarely have a choice in the matter. In fact, celebs like Kendall Jenner and Ariana Grande have openly complained about beauty processes they're subjected to because of their jobs. However, Sarah Jessica Parker once put her foot down, Yahoo Beauty reports, and we're so glad that she did.
Turns out, in an appearance on People's The Jess Cagle Interview, Parker admitted she almost turned down her role in Footloose. And lest you cry diva behavior, her reason is relatable to almost anyone who's ever had a haircut: She had just reached her ideal hair length after a long grow-out process, and she couldn't go through the ordeal again. "They wanted me to cut my hair off and dye it red, because the character’s name was Rusty, and I was like, 'Oh god, my hair just grew back from Annie,'" she said.
Luckily for us, the star still ended up in the 1984 film. In it, she had voluminous, kinky-coiled hair — and lots of it — plus the iconic wispy bangs that ruled the '80s. Who knows? Maybe if Parker hadn't decided to stand so firmly on keeping her hair the way she liked it, we might never know the curly girl Carrie Bradshaw we'd later come to love.
Luckily for us, the star still ended up in the 1984 film. In it, she had voluminous, kinky-coiled hair — and lots of it — plus the iconic wispy bangs that ruled the '80s. Who knows? Maybe if Parker hadn't decided to stand so firmly on keeping her hair the way she liked it, we might never know the curly girl Carrie Bradshaw we'd later come to love.
Advertisement