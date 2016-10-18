All The Cool Kids Are Doing Something Stupid With The iPhone 7

One of the biggest selling points of the iPhone 7 is that it's finally water-resistant. You no longer have to panic when you spill your drink on it, drop it in a puddle, or get it wet on a run in the rain.
But, as noted by Gizmodo, some new iPhone 7 users are taking the phone's water resistance to a whole new level and turning it into a bizarre sort of power play. Or, should we say, shower play?
pros to iphone 7: use it in shower, downside: been in shower for 10 min and still haven't showered just been playing on my phone— Polly (@hollyyy_t) October 14, 2016
Yes, texting and showering is officially the cool thing to do. Waterproof speakers have been around for a while now, so playing Spotify while you lather up isn't anything new. But users have found that being able to send emails, tweet, and edit photos on Instagram is a nice perk. Farewell, mirror selfie. Hello, shower selfie.
Really loving how with the water resistant iPhone 7 I can cry in the shower and still scroll through Twitter.— Michael Weaver (@WeavinTweets) October 18, 2016
Thanks to the iPhone 7 I can get my daily fix of memes in the shower, saving me almost 5 minutes a day! Highly recommend this device— Lord Mirza (@_alimirz) October 7, 2016
My first thing I did with my iPhone 7 is watch greys anatomy in the shower.— Gabriel Eatherton (@Gabe_Eatherton) October 14, 2016
Still, as is always the case, we're not advising that you give into peer pressure. Your iPhone is water-resistant, yes, but not waterproof in the same way that the Apple Watch Series 2 is. Accidentally get your phone wet and there's no need to worry. But spend long showers on Facebook and there could be repercussions in the long run — both for your phone, and the environment (looking at you, California).
And is it really necessary to take your phone in the shower, anyways? The warm water is one last text-free haven — let's keep it that way. Plus, it's always the perfect excuse for not answering a call or email right away. Sorry, I was in the shower. Not on my phone.
