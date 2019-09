All The Cool Kids Are Doing Something Stupid With The iPhone 7

Still, as is always the case, we're not advising that you give into peer pressure. Your iPhone is water-resistant, yes, but not waterproof in the same way that the Apple Watch Series 2 is. Accidentally get your phone wet and there's no need to worry. But spend long showers on Facebook and there could be repercussions in the long run — both for your phone, and the environment ( looking at you, California ).And is it really necessary to take your phone in the shower, anyways? The warm water is one last text-free haven — let's keep it that way. Plus, it's always the perfect excuse for not answering a call or email right away. Sorry, I was in the shower. Not on my phone.