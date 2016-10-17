In "Gold Digger," Kanye gets real about something Black women often talk about: the frequency with which we're outgrown or cast aside when Black men achieve success. Toward the end of the song, Kanye raps a plea to Black women to keep supporting Black men on their quest for achievement. And then, he continues, "When you get on, he'll leave your ass for a white girl."



The line seems ironic in retrospect, now that Kanye himself is married to a white woman. But on Twitter, Minaj clarified that her comments had nothing to do with Kanye's life, his marriage, or interracial dating. The rapper was just making a point of saying that Kanye's lyrics rang very true.



"I was saying he's the one who said it first. He doesn't apologize for his choices. He tells the truth about stuff ppl don't wanna hear!"

