Beyoncé Ripped Her Earring Out & Kept Performing Like A Queen

It's unclear exactly what happened, but based on the footage, it looks like Beyoncé's earring might have gotten caught on her hair while she was slinging her high ponytail around. It's also unclear what the extent of her ear injury might be, though it appears that the earring didn't completely tear her earlobe.We can only imagine how painful it is to actually have your earring get ripped out of your ear so roughly that you're left bleeding. Even worse, if you do manage to tear your earlobe (more than just a little cut), you might need to seek professional help and undergo a minor surgical procedure that can set you back anywhere from $400-$900. Hopefully, that isn't the case for Queen Bey!Naturally, Twitter was blown away by Beyoncé's "show must go on" attitude.