Ariana Grande Charms With Cover Of Iconic Marilyn Monroe Song

Ariana Grande is busy getting ready for her upcoming Dangerous Woman Tour, and it looks like the singer might just have something special planned for its kickoff in Phoenix, AZ, come February.
What, exactly? Why, an absolutely charming cover of Marilyn Monroe's iconic song, "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend."
Grande posted a handful of black-and-white videos to the new Dangerous Woman Tour Instagram account yesterday. They show the singer and fellow musicians sitting around a table rehearsing the song first made famous by the original material girl in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.
Grande and Co. offer an acoustic, guitar-driven version of the legendary tune, complete with rhythmic table taps, shoulder shimmies, some fun theatrical flourishes. (We are talking about the girl who started out on Broadway and did not shy away from campaigning for her upcoming role in Hairspray Live, after all.) Her vocals are simultaneously soft and strong — no surprise there — and the result is an thoroughly modern take on a classic number that will happily be in our heads for days. And perhaps most importantly, she seems to relish in the remake.
No word, however, on whether or not she'll also debut a new country-tinged tune while on tour. But we know her grandpa would certainly appreciate it if she did.
Advertisement