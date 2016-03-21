Air Guitar, A Cappella & Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande fan or not, you have to admit the singer has wowed in recent weeks with a number of celebrity impressions that also showcased her vocal prowess. Now, Grande has released a completely a cappella version of her latest single, and it's definitely worth a listen.
Grande took a simplified approach to this video for the stripped-down rendition of "Dangerous Woman." It seems all she needed was a patent leather corset, her signature bunny ears, and her booming voice. That's it. She dances around as if she's backstage warming up before performing the song with the whole band. But it's really, really good.
She even does an a cappella bit to fill in for the guitar solo toward the end of the song, complete with air guitar and all.
Grande first released the track two weeks ago, and then performed it last week when she hosted and sang on SNL. She tweeted out a link to the a cappella video's premiere this morning, calling it "something fun & different."
Watch below, but mostly just listen. And prepare to be quite impressed.
Advertisement