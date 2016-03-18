Were you blown away by Ariana Grande's celebrity impersonations on Saturday Night Live? There's more where that came from.
SNL has released a sketch that was cut from the final broadcast due to time constraints. This time the pop star sinks her teeth into the part of Judy Garland, and boy, does she nail it.
The sketch is a spoof of '60s sci-fi films, with a self-absorbed, not-quite-sober Captain Judy Garland in charge. Grande flawlessly captures the Wizard of Oz star's theatrical voice and dramatic clutching of her chest. And can we talk about those vocals?
Watch the video below to see what you missed last week. Girl's got range, folks.
