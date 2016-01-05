Ariana Grande's musical past and present collided yesterday. Though Grande is now known for her pop hits, the 22-year-old singer performed on Broadway early in her career. On Monday night, Grande belted out two musical theater numbers for an excited crowd in Los Angeles. The tunes came from 13, a show Grande starred in as the character of Charlotte in 2008. The production ran for over 100 performances.
As Jason Robert Brown, who wrote the music and lyrics for 13, explains in the video below, "I did shows with kids, then some of those kids turned out to be international pop stars." After a recent run-in with Grande, Brown asked her to perform a few old numbers, and she agreed. She sang "The Lamest Place in the World" and "Brand-New You."
Though she was hard on herself for missing a few words, Brown seemed understanding. As he pointed out, sarcastically, it's only been seven years.
