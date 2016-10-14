Bethenny Frankel's #TBT With Halle Berry Is Peak '80s

We knew that Halle Berry used to be a beauty queen. We didn't know that she used to rub shoulders — make that shoulder pads — with a pre-Real Housewives of New York City Bethenny Frankel.
Frankel drew our attention to this fact by sharing the most '80s #TBT of all time yesterday. Feast your eyes on this, folks.
"Hi @halleberry," the reality star captioned the totally tubular photo.
Yes, that's the future Oscar winner in the sash on the left. Frankel, meanwhile, sports a voluminous pixie cut and giant ruffles. That's just what one wears to the Miss Teen Long Island pageant, apparently.
Berry, incidentally, was Miss Teen All American in 1985. She then went on to become Miss Ohio USA in 1986, placing as the first runner-up in the Miss USA pageant that year. She also finished sixth in the 1986 Miss World pageant. The rest, as they say, is history.
Note to Bethenny: Please share more of these pics if you've got 'em.
