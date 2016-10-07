A commenter slammed Berry for frequently cropping her kids' faces from her posts. "What’s with the hiding of the faces?" the user questioned. "They’re beautiful children why not show them off?”



The X-Men actress has apparently been keeping an eye on her comment section, because she fired back: "I’ve noticed you have said this several times now so let me be clear — I’m not at all ashamed of [my] children," she wrote. "I try to find creative ways to incorporate them into my feed because they are the biggest part of my life, but I also work very hard to keep their identities as private as I can considering they are only children."



Berry also shared insight into why she chooses to keep her children out photographs, but didn't shame stars who choose otherwise.



"It’s my belief, and I’m not criticizing others who have different beliefs, that it’s my job as their mother to protect their privacy as best I can," she wrote. "When they grow and they’re of age and they want [to] share their images on the internet, that will be for them to decide, not me. Feel me? Have a beautiful day.”



Berry definitely held her ground.



