Halle Berry Claps Back At The Man Who Lied & Bragged They Had Sex

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is claiming he had sex with actress Halle Berry. And according to Berry, it's all lies. According to TMZ, Flair boasted about a tryst with her on his podcast "The Ric Flair Show," an encounter that allegedly happened in Atlanta after she split from David Justice in 1997.
Berry and her team wasted no time addressing Flair's comments. A rep told TMZ that "they strongly shut down Flair's story as bogus." And a source added "There is no truth to this! Halle has literally never even heard of him let alone met him!"
Our main question for Flair is: Did he really think Berry would never hear that he was lying about her? Clearly this is not the first time a celebrity has bragged publicly about their sexual encounters with a woman (we're looking at you, The Game). So we're glad Berry's team is sending a strong message: Fabricating sexual stories to make yourself look better is just not cool. This this isn't high school.
