Kristin Cavallari Opens Up About Mourning Her Late Brother

"My brother’s birthday was June 11, and so my family — my mom, my stepdad, my dad, Jay [Cutler, her husband] and I — all went out to Utah where he was found,” she shared. “And we put a little plaque in the rock where he was found and had our own sort of service for him… It was more of a celebration.”



She added that her three children have helped her through the grieving process. Daughter Saylor James, in fact, was born just weeks before Michael's death.



“I did at the time, and I still do find a lot of strength in my children, because of the timing of everything,” Cavallari explained. “You can’t just stay in bed and feel sorry for yourself. You gotta get up. You have other lives you have to take care of. You have to put food on the table and get them dressed and off to school and everything. So yeah, you can’t just feel sorry for yourself.”



Watch the interview, below.