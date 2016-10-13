Of the many mic drops in Michelle Obama's Thursday speech on behalf of the Hillary Clinton campaign, one line drew raucous applause.
"When they go low, we go high," the first lady said, repeating a refrain that first brought down the house at the Democratic National Convention this July.
Just minutes after Obama wrapped up her speech in New Hampshire, Donald Trump took the microphone himself at a rally in Florida.
And the GOP nominee's words provided numerous examples of just how low he was willing to go.
In a 45-minute-long tirade, he took aim at the women who are (still) coming forward with stories of unwanted sexual advances, the slanderous media, and the "criminal" Clintons. To top it all off, he proclaimed he alone was the savior of America.
Today, Obama put her money where her mouth is, and took the high road in the face of extreme provocation. As for Trump? Take a look at these six powerful comparisons and decide for yourself.
