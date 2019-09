Sorry, Trolls: Ariel Winter Won't Be Bullied Off Social Media

In her cover story for Seventeen's November issue , Ariel Winter clapped back at the persistent haters she faces on social media. The actress, who has often been bullied online about her body, says that she won't let anyone, especially online detractors, control her life.But the Modern Family actress admits that staying strong isn't easy. "It's definitely hard being self-conscious and having the world be able to tell you how they feel about you," she told the magazine. "Before Twitter and Instagram, if you felt a certain way about a person you didn't know, you couldn't tell them. Now I wake up and I have tweets to me about how I'm a fat, ugly blah-blah."Fortunately, Winter says her sister, Shanelle, has helped keep her chin up. "My sister helped me understand that people will say those things regardless of how you look," she said. "I tell myself every day, 'I look fabulous.'"