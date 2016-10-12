Chip and Joanna Gaines, the stars of HGTV's home makeover show Fixer Upper, stand in stark contrast to most of their reality-TV counterparts. Their fame hasn't led them to L.A. — they still live on their farm in Waco, TX, and it hasn't changed their minds about how they'll bring up their kids.
The family doesn't own a TV, and in a recent segment on Entertainment Tonight, Joanna says says that the couple's four kids, who range in age from 6 to 11, are "probably never going to get a cell phone."
"We want to teach our kids that life happens outside of these devices," Joanna explains, stressing that she and her husband want their kids to enjoy "the simple things."
Limiting time spent on phones is one thing — but this is the most extreme form of a digital detox there can be. How will their kids make plans with friends who are busy texting each other emoji to schedule that weekend's playdates?
At least Drake, Ella, Duke, and Emmie can enjoy the little things, like in-person conversations and looking at trees as they walk down the street. Their childhoods might be slightly different than those of Kendall and Kylie Jenner.
