This Halloween Makeup Trend Is SO Creepy-Pretty

If you think you only had to worry about your makeup melting during the summer months, think again. The latest Halloween trend flooding our Instagram feeds is all about that goopy, plastic-y effect that's equal parts spooky, trippy, and totally awesome.
It all started with one beauty blogger, who used scar gel to transform her costume into something that resembled the Barbie-under-a-magnifying-mirror moments of our past — and it's pure genius. So, feeling inspired, we set out to find our favorite melted beauty looks, and the options were aplenty. Turns out, all it takes is a full face of makeup and a little scar gel. And you can use it for any costume that "melts" — like ice cream or even the Wicked Witch of the West.
Click through for some of our favorites, then get meeellltttinnngggg.
It all started with one beauty blogger, who used scar gel to transform her costume into something that resembled the Barbie-under-a-magnifying-mirror moments of our past — and it's pure genius. So, feeling inspired, we set out to find our favorite melted beauty looks, and the options were aplenty. Turns out, all it takes is a full face of makeup and a little scar gel. And you can use it for any costume that "melts" — like ice cream or even the Wicked Witch of the West.
Click through for some of our favorites, then get meeellltttinnngggg.