Devon Murray, known for playing Seamus Finnigan in the Harry Potter movies, has joined Selena Gomez, Winona Ryder, and Kristen Bell on the list of celebrities helping to break the stigma surrounding depression. On Monday, for World Mental Health Day, Murray tweeted about his personal struggles with the mental illness, Hello Giggles reported.
"I've been battling depression in silence for 10 years and only recently spoke about it, and [it] has made a huge difference," he wrote. He talked about experiencing suicidal thoughts, a serious depression symptom, and encouraged others to talk to their loved ones about mental health.
I've been battling depression in silence for ten years & only recently spoke about it and has made a huge difference #worldmentalhealthday— Devon Murray (@DevonMMurray) October 10, 2016
I had suicidal thoughts this year and that was the kick up the arse that I needed! Open up, talk to people #worldmentalhealthday— Devon Murray (@DevonMMurray) October 10, 2016
If you suspect a friend or family member is suffering in silence #ReachOut to them. Let them know you care #worldmentalhealthday— Devon Murray (@DevonMMurray) October 10, 2016
His own willingness to speak up has also helped other people share their experiences with mental illness.
Wow!! After my tweets regarding my own #mentalhealth the amount of people saying I was the first person they told about their own is amazing— Devon Murray (@DevonMMurray) October 11, 2016
Unfortunately, there are a lot of misconceptions out there about depression. Some people, for example, still believe it's just a "bad mood" that can be "cured" through positive thinking, exercise, or spending time in nature. In reality, depression is a serious condition that often requires mental health treatment, including talk therapy and/or medications. But, as Murray points out, the first step to treating it is asking for help.
By speaking out about the realities of the illness, Murray is demystifying what living with depression is really like — and making it less scary for others to ask for help. Maybe soon, thanks to conversations like this, open discussions about mental health will be just as widespread and acceptable as those about physical health.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
