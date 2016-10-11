The Dessert Drink You'll Love All Fall

Lauren Paige Magenta
Apple Cinnamon Cider Float October 11, 2016
Is that shock we see on your face? Trust us, beer plus ice cream equals everything you need in a fall cocktail and more.
Ingredients
  • Apple cider
  • Cinnamon ice cream
  • 1 cinnamon stick
Recipe Instructions
  1. Pour a cold Apple Cider into a tall glass.
  2. Add one scoop of cinnamon ice cream.
  3. Top with freshly grated cinnamon
Stout Beer Float October 11, 2016
Ingredients
  • 1 bottle stout beer
  • Whoopie pie ice cream
  • Marshmallows
Recipe Instructions
  1. Pour a cold stout beer into a tall glass.
  2. Add one scoop of whoopie pie ice cream.
  3. Top with marshmallows, to taste.
Pumpkin Beer Float October 11, 2016
Ingredients
  • 1 bottle pumpkin beer
  • 1 shot vanilla vodka
  • 1 scoop vanilla ice cream
Recipe Instructions
  1. Pour a cold pumpkin beer into a tall glass.
  2. Add one shot of vanilla vodka.
  3. Add one scoop of vanilla ice cream.
