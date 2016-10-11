Apple Cinnamon Cider Float October 11, 2016Is that shock we see on your face? Trust us, beer plus ice cream equals everything you need in a fall cocktail and more.
Ingredients
- Apple cider
- Cinnamon ice cream
- 1 cinnamon stick
Recipe Instructions
- Pour a cold Apple Cider into a tall glass.
- Add one scoop of cinnamon ice cream.
- Top with freshly grated cinnamon
Stout Beer Float October 11, 2016
Ingredients
- 1 bottle stout beer
- Whoopie pie ice cream
- Marshmallows
Recipe Instructions
- Pour a cold stout beer into a tall glass.
- Add one scoop of whoopie pie ice cream.
- Top with marshmallows, to taste.
Pumpkin Beer Float October 11, 2016
Ingredients
- 1 bottle pumpkin beer
- 1 shot vanilla vodka
- 1 scoop vanilla ice cream
Recipe Instructions
- Pour a cold pumpkin beer into a tall glass.
- Add one shot of vanilla vodka.
- Add one scoop of vanilla ice cream.
