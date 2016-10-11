Chris Pratt's Photos From A Children's Hospital Will Leave You Sobbing

Madisen is #strongagainstcancer. What an awesome kid with such a beautiful smile. She's a lover of art and fashion and she's going places. Thank you @seattlechildrens for the opportunity to come by and brighten some days. My heart is full. Proverbs 3:27 Don’t withhold good from those to whom it is due, when it is in the power of your hand to do it.

