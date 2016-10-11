Chris Pratt's Photos From A Children's Hospital Will Leave You Sobbing

When Chris Pratt visited Seattle Children's Hospital this week he posed for photos with some brave kids battling cancer.
Madisen is #strongagainstcancer. What an awesome kid with such a beautiful smile. She's a lover of art and fashion and she's going places. Thank you @seattlechildrens for the opportunity to come by and brighten some days. My heart is full. Proverbs 3:27 Don’t withhold good from those to whom it is due, when it is in the power of your hand to do it.
The Guardians of the Galaxy star also spent some time in a section of the hospital he has a personal connection to — the neonatal intensive-care unit.
"Ever since Jack's premature birth, we have a special affinity for the NICU," Pratt captioned one of the Instagram photos from his visit. "Today I spent a little time with Coen and Zion, twins who were born too early only a pound and a half each. Thank you to the doctors and nurses at @seattlechildrens."
Pratt and his wife Anna Faris have been open about their experience with Jack's birth. "He was hooked up to these monitors and to us it meant that the machine started beeping because he stopped breathing over and over," Pratt said in a speech he gave at the March of Dimes' Celebration of Babies Luncheon in 2014. "One of the brave and amazing nurses would come over and shake him a little bit, I guess to remind him he was alive. The only people allowed to touch him were his mom and me, unless you were wearing gloves."
