As someone who has spent a better part of the new millennium going on first dates, I can attest to how fast that landscape seemed to shift after online dating hit a fever pitch. The way we date now is inextricably linked to the way technology has infiltrated our lives. If you've ever swiped right, or used an emoji to text a potential boo, or even intentionally decided never to join OKCupid, then you've been impacted by the way that tech has changed the dating game. So how exactly has the digital age reshaped how we think about courtship?



That's one question Emily Witt explores in her book, Future Sex, an investigative look at the modern landscapes of sex, love, porn, polyamory, and so much more. Witt embarked on the book after realizing that the milestones she'd been plotting for herself since she was a little girl — courting, marriage, kids — didn't seem to be showing up on the schedule she'd originally thought they would. That observation continued evolving as she looked around and realized that the experience of her peer group was much the same.



As Witt explains it, she came to realize that there's a false correlation between the way we think about adulthood and what it actually looks like today. "It could still look like having roommates. It could still look like hanging out with your friends," she says. "Part of that was, and is, an economic story. It's harder for people [my] age, by which I mean millennials or people in their 30s and late-20s, to achieve the kind of middle-class milestones that many of our parents had. We have to kind of refashion what adulthood is.



"Part of that is looking at what we have: our group of friends, the houses that we do have, the fact that we might be childless or single, and finding new forms of commitment and stability that might not look like marriage. We're supporting each other, we feel supported: We have 'kind of' families, we take care of each other when we're sick. All of those things that we used to delegate to the nuclear family now have to happen outside of that, for many of us."

