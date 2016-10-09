Happy Birthday to my baby sister @bellahadid 💥💥 Your beauty and beautiful heart blow me away more every day. You make me more proud than you'll ever know, and I feel so grateful that we get to experience so much by each other's side. 👭 Can't believe you're 20!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Love ya miss ya kiss ya 🎈🍾

