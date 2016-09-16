Bella Hadid Brought This Trend From Runway To Real Life, Multiple Times

Given her day job, it's no surprise Bella Hadid would incorporate some of the trends she puts forth on the runway into her personal wardrobe. Call it an occupational hazard — or an incredible perk, since Hadid is basically the first point of contact between collections transitioning from design studio to real world. Of course, plenty of us closely follow the style choices made by Hadid and her inner circle — both on and off the catwalk. While we're often poring over Bella's outfits to try to capture that Hadid je ne sais quoi, some of her looks can be traced directly back to her most memorable show moments.
For example, the 19-year-old model has recently demonstrated a fondness for lace-up bottoms. (She was most recently spotted in a crisp, white pair of pants at New York Fashion Week.) This particular style has a very specific runway reference: Rihanna's Fenty presentation back in February, which Hadid walked in, wearing a black one-piece with a lace-up closure that ran from the neckline down to the ankle. Since then, she's come back to the trend in various manifestations — as a matching set during Haute Couture Fashion Week, in leggings for an outing in New York, and as part of an all-white #OOTD for a fashion show. Lace-up bottoms are an of-the-moment garment that's caught the eye of Hadid's famous friends (namely, Kendall Jenner and sister Gigi), too, so we wouldn't be surprised if they occasionally swap pieces.
We may not have had as much luck bringing street style trends to real life, but Hadid makes the whole runway-IRL transition look easy. See how she's been wearing her lace-ups, ahead.
For example, the 19-year-old model has recently demonstrated a fondness for lace-up bottoms. (She was most recently spotted in a crisp, white pair of pants at New York Fashion Week.) This particular style has a very specific runway reference: Rihanna's Fenty presentation back in February, which Hadid walked in, wearing a black one-piece with a lace-up closure that ran from the neckline down to the ankle. Since then, she's come back to the trend in various manifestations — as a matching set during Haute Couture Fashion Week, in leggings for an outing in New York, and as part of an all-white #OOTD for a fashion show. Lace-up bottoms are an of-the-moment garment that's caught the eye of Hadid's famous friends (namely, Kendall Jenner and sister Gigi), too, so we wouldn't be surprised if they occasionally swap pieces.
We may not have had as much luck bringing street style trends to real life, but Hadid makes the whole runway-IRL transition look easy. See how she's been wearing her lace-ups, ahead.