AMC has your back, Walking Dead fans. According to Gizmodo , the network is planning a super recap of all the previous seasons ahead of the show's season 7 premiere All the zombies and survival tricks from the past six seasons will be distilled into a two-hour special set to air on October 16. That's quite a bit of ground to cover, so the primer will stick mostly to a big events and character developments that are key to the upcoming season.