AMC has your back, Walking Dead fans. According to Gizmodo, the network is planning a super recap of all the previous seasons ahead of the show's season 7 premiere.
All the zombies and survival tricks from the past six seasons will be distilled into a two-hour special set to air on October 16. That's quite a bit of ground to cover, so the primer will stick mostly to a big events and character developments that are key to the upcoming season.
According to Entertaiment Weekly, AMC has cut together cast interviews and analysis in addition to the recap. Walking Dead vets can look forward to exclusive insight from the show's actors and producers.
Never seen The Walking Dead? Don't know who Negan is or that his bat is named Lucille? Here's your chance to catch up on six seasons of drama in one night.
The Walking Dead returns October 23 on AMC.
