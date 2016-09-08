Morgan said that the wooden bat, which covered in barb wire, is a quintessential part of his character, not just because he uses it to kill people, but because "it's his dick."



He elaborates, explaining that the bat, which is referred to using female pronouns, is a phallic symbol. "It makes him hard, for God’s sake, just holding her," he explains, getting into great detail. "But it was great care taken with Lucille from the guys that built her. There’s something about her, especially when there’s blood dripping off her. There’s a certain beauty that she has. And for me it’s an extension of Negan. They become one in these scenes together."



He also says that the affection towards the weapon is "as close to love as maybe Negan will ever have."



Season 7 of The Walking Dead premieres October 23 on AMC at 9 p.m.