Wait, Does Harry Potter Have An American Ancestor?

In a new post on Pottermore, J.K. Rowling provides background on the Magical Counsel Of The United States Of America, MACUSA, a group that will be at the forefront of the highly-anticipated movie release of Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them. The post is an interesting read for those who want an extra dose of background knowledge before the film's premiere. But the most compelling part is when Rowling names the 12 original Auras who are still greatly revered for their bravery during this hostile time in the wizarding world.
One name sticks out against the rest: Abraham Potter.
Yep, Harry has an American ancestor. Granted it's a distant one, but American nonetheless. And of course it makes sense that this ancestor is lauded as one of the bravest wizards of all-time. It's just the Potter way of life.
Someone better send Harry a homemade apple pie because the Boy Who Lived has some American blood running in his wizard veins.
