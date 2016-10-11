The Evolution Of The Striped Shirt Trend (& One Of The Key Brands Behind It)

Concurrently, the French wool-production industry changed: Factories were once one-stop shops for spinning, dyeing, and manufacturing wool, but Saint James opted to focus solely on product assembly, outsourcing its textiles. (Today Saint James' stripes and its wool products are still produced in its Normandy factory; the rest of its collection is manufactured in Portugal, Turkey, and Ukraine.) In the 1970s, Saint James and its competitors alike adopted a new production technique of knitting to an exact silhouette's shape, as opposed to cutting panels. The result: a less wasteful process and a more comfortable garment.



These French coastal brands didn't embrace cotton, the go-to striped-shirt material nowadays, until the 1980s. That's also when Saint James gained traction in other parts of France, began exporting its products to different markets, branched into full ready-to-wear collections — and started getting a little weird with its signature stripes. This period is very memorable (read: comical) to Saint James employees. “Interestingly enough, there was no change in the creative team [in the 1980s], so those more daring collections were coming from the same brains,” said Luc Lesénécal, Saint James' CEO. “However, in those collections, you’ll notice that the boldest moves were on wool sweaters — particularly some that were meant for skiers.” The brand may have felt pressure to stay relevant amid the rising popularity in the industry of materials like fleece, he said.

