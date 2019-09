The Evolution Of The Striped Shirt Trend (& One Of The Key Brands Behind It)

Saint James didn’t have a retail presence outside of its native Normandy for a while; it didn’t arrive in the U.S. until the late 20th century via third-party catalogs advertising “les tricots Saint James.” (Beyond Stateside sales, the brand also outfitted the U.S. team for the 1977 America’s Cup.) In the 1990s, the company opened stores in Asia, which is still one of its biggest markets; its first U.S. location opened in 2005 (Armor Lux followed shortly after, arriving Stateside in 2011). The brand still doesn’t have wholesale accounts with big department stores, only “mom and pop shops," says Auzimour. It may not be hanging on the racks at your local mall, but Saint James has a very carefully groomed rep for its stripes. It has a slightly-higher-than-most price point (a cotton T-shirt costs £69 to £169 online ), but also an elusiveness factor: Unless you’re shopping online or in New York, it's hard to find a stockist. The brand is currently working on beefing up its disjointed e-commerce presence.