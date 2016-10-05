Reality star and former wrestler Brie Bella is expecting her first child with WWE champion husband Daniel Bryan. And, incredibly, Hollywood Medium's Tyler Henry actually predicted the Total Bellas star's pregnancy.
Brie and her twin sister Nikki appeared on the September 28 finale of Hollywood Medium. (The episode was of course filmed before then, though it's not clear exactly when.) Tyler said the twins' grandfather was trying to communicate with his granddaughters. "He is acknowledging that he is with a child on the other side that hasn't been born yet," Tyler said, as E! News reported. "But what's interesting, this child will be born over the course of the next two years. I don't know who it's for, but it's coming through." Brie was thrilled to hear the prediction, because she's been trying to get pregnant. "It is not even remotely impossible," Tyler told her. "I think if anything it's incredibly likely, so that's really exciting. I think you guys are on the right track."
"It has always been a dream of mine to become a mother," Brie said. "I am so excited for this new chapter in our lives." Of course, it's too early for Brie and her husband to know the sex or due date of the baby. But we have a feeling there's somebody she could call to help her figure that out ahead of time.
