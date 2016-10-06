Why This Reality Contestant Opening Up About His HIV Status Is So Important

Leonardos explained that he hoped to set the record straight about what it's really like having HIV in 2016 as a young gay man. His candidness comes as a milestone for visibility for men and women who are living and loving with HIV. By using his platform on the series to raise awareness about living with HIV, Leonardos is also helping to shake loose the long-enduring stigma around sexually transmitted infections.



"The call to action here really is that people need to go get tested and not be afraid to get tested. So many people don’t get tested for HIV and for other STDs because they’re afraid of the result," he said. "The more and more that people can see people come out as HIV-positive and see the reaction to the people around them be positive and those people go public, wrap their arms around those people and show their support...the more it begins to diminish the stigma of HIV... For people to be able to see that, that can change things."



Finding Prince Charming airs on Logo Thursdays at 9 p.m.