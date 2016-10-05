Pornhub Just Offered A Reward To Find Kim Kardashian's Attackers

“Here at Pornhub we were deeply saddened to hear about the horrible incident involving Kim in Paris," said Pornhub VP Corey Price. "We consider Kim to be a member of the Pornhub family and want to do all that we can to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to justice." That's touching, Corey — but we're pretty sure Kim does not consider herself part of the Pornhub family.