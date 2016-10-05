Pornhub Just Offered A Reward To Find Kim Kardashian's Attackers

Pornhub has decided to insert itself into the Kim Kardashian robbery story. The adult entertainment site announced in a press release that it is offering a $50,000 award for information that leads to the arrest of the perpetrators who robbed Kim of $10 million of jewelry, at gunpoint, in Paris on Sunday night. How charitable!
“Here at Pornhub we were deeply saddened to hear about the horrible incident involving Kim in Paris," said Pornhub VP Corey Price. "We consider Kim to be a member of the Pornhub family and want to do all that we can to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to justice." That's touching, Corey — but we're pretty sure Kim does not consider herself part of the Pornhub family.
"Kim Kardashian’s sex tape video with Ray J remains the most viewed video on Pornhub with 110,198,725 views and counting," the release noted, adding that she is "the most searched for porn star by women all over the world." Kim has said she regrets the tape and has worked to extricate herself from that so-called claim-to-fame. We can't imagine she appreciates Pornhub unnecessarily bringing that back up, especially in the wake of such a scary event. Capitalizing on the crime under the guise of charity is gross.
