Leonardo DiCaprio is going to Mars. At least that's what he told President Barack Obama and scientist Dr. Katharine Hayhoe during their symposium during South by South Lawn.
Dr. Hayhoe told the crowd that everyone should care about the environment. And then said, "As long as we haven’t signed up for the trip to Mars — I don’t want to know if anyone has — I think you’re crazy."
"I did," DiCaprio responded, offhand.
"I think he’ll acknowledge he's crazy," Obama added.
He's probably not, at least any time soon. DiCaprio has auctioned off a trip to space with himself, with a bidder winning the right to take the trip for $1.5 million. But there are some roadblocks on the path the Mars, writes Inverse.
As for why he's going to Mars, we don't really know. Maybe he got jealous of Matt Damon. Maybe he just really doesn't understand how movies work. Whatever the case, we'll be sorry to see him go. We, instead, would nominate these people to take his place:
Donald J. Trump
That's the whole list. And please, let's leave him there.
