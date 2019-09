Leonardo DiCaprio Is Going To Mars

He's probably not, at least any time soon. DiCaprio has auctioned off a trip to space with himself, with a bidder winning the right to take the trip for $1.5 million. But there are some roadblocks on the path the Mars, writes Inverse As for why he's going to Mars, we don't really know. Maybe he got jealous of Matt Damon. Maybe he just really doesn't understand how movies work. Whatever the case, we'll be sorry to see him go. We, instead, would nominate these people to take his place:Donald J. TrumpThat's the whole list. And please, let's leave him there.