President Obama Reveals The Lineup For His Music Festival

We've been waiting for this news ever since President Obama announced that the White House would host South by South Lawn. The official lineup is here, and it's heavier on the great panels than on the great bands.
So far, the only bands to be announced are The Lumineers, Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings, and DJ Beverly Bond. That's not exactly the world-breaking star power that we hoped for, but it's still not bad.
The panels, though, are where the real party is. Los Angeles will be the subject of a panel about fostering innovation and collaboration in big cities, moderated by iconic food critic Jonathan Gold. Not only that, but the Stranger Things creators will be there making an appearance during the student film panel. Not only that, but the Stranger Things kids will make appearances as well. Like you needed additional reasons to attend a music festival at the White House.
Oh, and Leonardo DiCaprio will be in conversation with some Obama guy about the importance of preserving our planet. Never heard of either of them. Or earth, for that matter.
That's some quality paneling.
Check out the rest of the lineup, including how to stream it, here. South by South Lawn will take place October 3.
