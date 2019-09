This Affordable Southern Jewelry Brand Isn’t Just For Sorority Girls & Their Moms Anymore

Even if you don’t know Kendra Scott’s name, you've probably seen the Austin-based designer’s creations. The stones steal the show on these mostly under-$100 fashion jewelry pieces that err on the chunkier side, rather than delicate, dental-floss-thin, Catbird-esque bands and layering chains. Scott makes the epitome of “statement earrings" — but when those statement earrings are in the ballpark of $65 a pair, like this best-selling style , they’re not the sort of pieces you have to relegate to weddings and the swishiest of occasions. This is fancy jewelry that doesn’t have to be worn like fancy jewelry — costume jewelry pricing for stuff that isn’t, well, all that costume-y.The conceit seems to be resonating: the brand raked in $160 million in sales in the 2015 fiscal year, up from $74.8 million in 2014. Sales are up from $1.7 million in 2010 — Scott’s business increased nearly 10,000% in five years and, at its current run rate, is poised to make $220 million this year. While Scott’s is not a complete rags-to-riches story, it’s got quite an aspirational American dream-chasing ring to it. The incredibly bubbly, blonde, Wisconsin-bred designer and CEO started her eponymous brand in 2002 with just $500, three months after giving birth to her first son, peddling her designs in a tea box to boutique owners.Scott’s baubles may be most recognizable in the South, particularly in the designer’s current home base, where UT Austin’s stadium is filled with fans donning their favorite game-day jewelry — goldstone, a glittery manmade material that’s the same rust-like hue as the Texas Longhorns’ team color. But Scott has expanded beyond the brand’s home turf: By the end of 2016, the brand is slated to have 55 store locations nationally and recently opened stores are scattered around the country, including outposts in Denver, Miami, and San Diego, CA.Refinery29 was invited down to Austin to check out Scott’s immaculate, stone-bedecked new headquarters this summer — and figure out, firsthand, how a brand beloved in the South (and to a somewhat lesser degree, the Midwest) is trying to accessorize women all over the country and, eventually, around the world.