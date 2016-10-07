This Affordable Southern Jewelry Brand Isn’t Just For Sorority Girls & Their Moms Anymore

And those polished, girly stores, awash with pastels and chandeliers and replete with Color Bars for customers to customize their latest drusy pendants and dangly earrings, are integral to Scott’s strategy: 75% of her business comes from her standalone stores and website, with the remainder of sales happening via wholesaling to around 1,000 boutiques (some e-comm) as well as retailers like Bloomingdale’s, Neiman Marcus, and Nordstrom. (The latter is particularly significant for the designer, as it’s the first big store that snapped up Scott’s collection when she was just starting out.) While those department store accounts aren’t the main way Scott’s raking it in, they serve as an important testing ground of sorts: “Our first introduction to a market is through our department stores in a lot of cases,” she explained.



While there’s hundreds of millions in sales to validate the company’s success, Scott’s pieces aren’t exactly spotted in street style shots or on fashion people on the regular. But the designer did get some (perhaps overdue) industry recognition when she got initiated into the CFDA in 2015.



And sure enough, once you’ve seen or worn Scott’s designs, you’ll probably start spotting them all over. That girl two seats away on your flight. The woman in line at Starbucks. If all goes according to Scott’s ambitious domestic and international expansion plans, there will be even more drusy domination in the future.