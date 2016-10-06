Everything You Need To Know About Tonight's Meteor Shower

If the recent Black Moon left you pining for more incredible views above, you're in luck. This Friday marks the peak of the Draconid meter shower. Here's how to make sure you don't miss it.
The Draconid meteor shower is set to peak the night of October 7, according to EarthSky. (The Draconids are the first of two October meteor showers to happen annually — the second is the Orionids, which will peak around October 21.) Contrary to most meteor showers, this one is best viewed around sunset, just before nightfall. The shower gets its name from the constellation it often passes through, Draco the Dragon (and, in fact, sometimes meteors appear to shoot out of the dragon's mouth!). But this constellation is highest in the sky at dusk, which makes it easier to see at that time rather than later at night.
This shower is hit or miss. Sometimes, it can produce some spectacular imagery, while other years it's a total snooze-fest. The only way to find out is to grab a picnic blanket and sweater, lie down outside, and scour the skies. But, if you know you're going to miss it, don't fret: We've gathered some of the most spectacular meteor shower images NASA and other organizations have captured. Read on for our favorites.
