This article contains spoilers about the winter finale of How To Get Away With Murder.
We're well into season 3 of How To Get Away With Murder. And tonight, we finally saw who was under the sheet after the fire at Annalise's (Viola Davis) house.
From the episodes leading up to tonight's, we knew that the victim on the stretcher was an unidentified male, thanks to a news report. And thanks to a series of flash-forwards, we thought we knew that it wasn't one of the Keating Five, which would mean Connor (Jack Falahee), Asher (Matt McGorry), and Wes (Alfred Enoch) were safe. That made us believe Frank (Charlie Weber) and Nate (Billy Brown) wouldn't make it out alive. But it looks like How To Get Away With Murder tricked us all.
Before tonight's episode, the gruesome flash-forward scenes showed Annalise screaming and crying as she looked at the body pulled from her house. We didn't know just whose lifeless body she'd seen, but she was quite distressed by the reveal.
Click through to see who was on the stretcher, and why we thought the other characters had a chance at being lost to the fire before tonight's reveal. It will certainly be interesting to see where the show goes from here when it returns in January.
