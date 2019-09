Gigi Hadid Increases Security After Kim Kardashian's Robbery

Of course, it's probably not just the attack on Kardashian that has left Hadid wanting reinforcements. While in Milan last month for a fashion show Hadid was accosted by a "prankster" who came up from behind her and lifted her into the air. Hadid made it very clear she was not on board with the "prank," elbowing the man who grabbed her, Vtalii Sediuk, in the face. Sediuk also went on to kiss Kim Kardashian's butt in Paris; Kardashian filed a complaint with French police over the incident.