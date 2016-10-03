Gigi Hadid Increases Security After Kim Kardashian's Robbery

It looks like the Paris robbery of Kim Kardashian has other celebs rethinking their security details. Gigi Hadid appeared with multiple new body guards at her latest Paris fashion show, according to People. Hadid walked in the Giambattista Valli show the morning after Kardashian's attack, accompanied by at least two new members of her security team.
Of course, it's probably not just the attack on Kardashian that has left Hadid wanting reinforcements. While in Milan last month for a fashion show Hadid was accosted by a "prankster" who came up from behind her and lifted her into the air. Hadid made it very clear she was not on board with the "prank," elbowing the man who grabbed her, Vtalii Sediuk, in the face. Sediuk also went on to kiss Kim Kardashian's butt in Paris; Kardashian filed a complaint with French police over the incident.
It's sad, but unsurprising that Hadid would feel she needs more protection in light of these events. Fame does have a price, but it should never be a celebrity's safety.
