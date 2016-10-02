Travel filmmaker Brandon Li may just have permanently secured his place as a wedding photographer — entirely by accident. While trying to take pictures of the sunset in Hong Kong via drone, his battery started dying, so he pointed the camera down to try and quickly capture another angle of the sunset before ending the session. In the process, he accidentally captured a wedding shot that belongs on every “Wedding Goals” Pinterest mood board.
The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind-esque shot shows a couple laying down in the grass at the J Residence hotel surrounded by skyscrapers. He told PetaPixel, “[I have] no idea who they are, but I assume they were practicing a pose for a wedding photograph or something. Or maybe they were just making lawn angels.”
Li edited the image and posted it on Facebook, hoping to use the powers of the internet to find the couple and give them the picture. He’s asking anyone who might know them to contact him via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or his website. Here’s hoping that lucky couple gets to know their casually cinematic lives are an inspiration to us all.
