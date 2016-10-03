Here's How To Wear Urban Decay's New Rainbow Shadow Palette

Last week, we got an exclusive sneak peek at the Urban Decay Full Spectrum Eyeshadow Palette — the latest Rainbow Brite product in the brand's roster of rad shadow sets. As expected, it did not disappoint. Since then, we've been counting down the minutes until we could get our hands on it.
Well, the beauty gods have finally answered our prayers. The palette ($55) hits Urban Decay shelves on October 26, but we got an early sample and put it to the test. We expected the shades to overwhelm and feel more appropriate for a festival than every day, but surprisingly, they were pretty darn wearable — seriously! What you see in the pan may be bright (hot pink! lime green!), but on first swipe, the shades go on sheer, so you can control the intensity.
Press play on the video below to watch us try on our favorite colors in the palette. (Then head over to Refinery29's Facebook page to check out more Facebook Live posts!)
