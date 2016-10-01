Skyler Samuels Debuts Adorable #ShortHairDontCare Cut



Skyler Samuels took the plunge! Or rather, got the cut, as the actress posted on Instagram. She shared her new, shorter cut with the world, writing, "I made the cut! Well actually, @miasantiagohair did...but I love it!" Let the celebration of #choptober begin.



Her new cut is a long lob, which takes several inches off of her locks. Her stylist, Mia Santiago, wrote that she achieved the look using Ouai hair-care products. Samuels seems to have gone short for BeautyCon in NYC this weekend, where she's making an appearance.