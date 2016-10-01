Netflix's Stranger Things, the fantastic sci-fi coming-of-age story/genre-bending horror series that reinvented Winona Ryder and introduced us to the wonders of Millie Bobby Brown, among other things, was one of the most binge-worthy shows of the summer. Now, you could be part of the second season, assuming that you're willing to cut your hair.
Stranger Things is officially looking for people to join season 2 as extras, according to a casting notice posted to Backstage yesterday and picked up by BuzzFeed. The show is currently looking for males and females from Atlanta, ages 17 and up. Of course, everyone must be "1980s looking."
While the casting notice mentions that they are interested in all ethnicities, the show is specifically seeking men with "longer hair styles" and women who are "willing to cut their bangs." And really, if Millie Bobby Brown was willing to shave her head to transform into the badass that is Stranger Things' Eleven, surely the rest of us can succumb to a little bang trim?
Thanks to the season 2 trailer — and some excited Reddit users — we know the new episode/chapter titles and that the story will pick up exactly one year after the first season began. Plus, we learned that Hawkins, IN, will have a few new residents. But beyond that, the future of the Upside Down is anyone's guess.
Wannabe extras of the world, if you're willing to chop that hair, you just might be able to help avenge Barb!
Advertisement