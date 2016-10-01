We're Calling It: These 15 Items Will Be A Thing This Fall

Alyssa Coscarelli
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
"Is that a thing?"

If you haven't started saying it yourself, you've probably heard that phrase thrown around. These days, nothing is anything until it's "a thing." It may sound petty, but calling a trend or item "a thing" carries a lot of weight. It means it's relevant, happening, popular — it's in the zeitgeist.

Often, it's something questionable. It's usually something you can hardly believe could ever become "a thing," hence the question above to demand clarity. Racer-inspired jackets? Are those a thing? Yep. Have you been seeing velvet booties everywhere? Yes, that makes them a thing.

We're rounding up 15 trends and items that are sure to be "a thing" as fall continues. Click on to understand the concept.

More from Shopping