We're Calling It: These 15 Items Will Be A Thing This Fall

"Is that a thing?"
If you haven't started saying it yourself, you've probably heard that phrase thrown around. These days, nothing is anything until it's "a thing." It may sound petty, but calling a trend or item "a thing" carries a lot of weight. It means it's relevant, happening, popular — it's in the zeitgeist.
Often, it's something questionable. It's usually something you can hardly believe could ever become "a thing," hence the question above to demand clarity. Racer-inspired jackets? Are those a thing? Yep. Have you been seeing velvet booties everywhere? Yes, that makes them a thing.
We're rounding up 15 trends and items that are sure to be "a thing" as fall continues. Click on to understand the concept.
If you haven't started saying it yourself, you've probably heard that phrase thrown around. These days, nothing is anything until it's "a thing." It may sound petty, but calling a trend or item "a thing" carries a lot of weight. It means it's relevant, happening, popular — it's in the zeitgeist.
Often, it's something questionable. It's usually something you can hardly believe could ever become "a thing," hence the question above to demand clarity. Racer-inspired jackets? Are those a thing? Yep. Have you been seeing velvet booties everywhere? Yes, that makes them a thing.
We're rounding up 15 trends and items that are sure to be "a thing" as fall continues. Click on to understand the concept.