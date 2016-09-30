Toward the end of Mean Girls, Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) encounters her final Mathlete opponent, Caroline Krafft.
Cady describes her as such: "Her outfit looked like it was picked out by a blind Sunday school teacher. And she had some 99-cent lip gloss on her snaggletooth. And that's when I realized, making fun of Caroline Krafft wouldn't stop her from beating me in this contest." But did you know that Caroline looks nothing like her character in the movie?
Here she is in during Mathlete state championships.
Cady describes her as such: "Her outfit looked like it was picked out by a blind Sunday school teacher. And she had some 99-cent lip gloss on her snaggletooth. And that's when I realized, making fun of Caroline Krafft wouldn't stop her from beating me in this contest." But did you know that Caroline looks nothing like her character in the movie?
Here she is in during Mathlete state championships.
And here's what she looks like IRL.
That's quite the 180. According to HelloGiggles, Preuss took a break from acting after filming Mean Girls in Toronto and went on to attend University of Alberta. She still lives in Toronto, and stars in the upcoming independent film We.
Even though we just discovered her, from the looks of this T-shirt on Amazon, it seems that Preuss has always enjoyed a steady fanbase.
Even though we just discovered her, from the looks of this T-shirt on Amazon, it seems that Preuss has always enjoyed a steady fanbase.
Advertisement