It's official: Lady Gaga will be the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show headliner. The "Perfect Illusion" singer has confirmed in a tweet that, "This year the SUPER BOWL goes GAGA!"
The star hasn't revealed, however, what fans can expect from her show. Will she rely on old hits? Maybe focus on tracks off her upcoming album Joanne, dropping October 21?
Some Super Bowl halftime moments are just too magnificent to predict (think Left Shark). But others, like the brief Destiny's Child reunion of 2013, are the kind of moments fans were dreaming of.
Here are a few ideas for Lady Gaga's Super Bowl lineup. It's never too early to start planning a playlist.
