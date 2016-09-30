Britney Spears & Ariana Grande's Fans Are Beefing Over This Interview

Imitation may be the sincerest form of flattery, but try telling that to Britney Spears.
The pop star didn't seem all that impressed when a London radio station quizzed her about Ariana Grande's impersonation of her singing voice during her March hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, Us Weekly reports. One skit saw Grande mocking Spears' voice with a breathy take on "...Baby One More Time."
London's KISS FM played the clip for Spears during an interview on Wednesday, September 28.
"That's funny," the singer responded. "That's really funny."
Spears went on to praise Grande's "smooth" style, but made it clear she prefers her "real voice" to the impersonation.
Her verdict on the attempt at imitation: "I've heard better." She then mentioned her male friend's ability to nail the Britney voice.
Britney Spears reacting to Ariana Grande's impression of her.
Though Spears' comment was pretty harmless, Grande supporters didn't appreciate the alleged shade.
"I never liked Britney Spears' she always annoyed the fuck outta me," one fan tweeted. "Out of all people she shouldn't have said something about Ariana. Britney is old, washed up, and over. Her time is over [and] she doesn't have what Ariana can bring to the table."
"I never liked Britney Spears' she always annoyed the fuck outta me," one fan tweeted. "Out of all people she shouldn't have said something about Ariana. Britney is old, washed up, and over. Her time is over [and] she doesn't have what Ariana can bring to the table."
Britney is old, washed up and over her time is over she doesn't have what Ariana can bring to the table— Legend (@AbelAiko) September 30, 2016
Team Britney was quick to defend their girl.
@AbelAiko 1. Britney at hers 23 alredy won a Grammy and Ariana nothing. 2. The third album of Britney was #1 Billboard like the other 2, bye— 🔱 (@kyyzzle) September 30, 2016
Ariana has a cute voice but she brings nothing new to the table. She literally took notes from Britney's "lolita, good girl" image. https://t.co/q5FUgqlF6F— ㅤㅤ (@xtinacuIture) September 30, 2016
@kyyzzle @AbelAiko didn't Britney's debut outsell Ariana's career? 🤔— There's Only 1 Queen (@AndThatsMadonna) September 30, 2016
Sigh. Can't we just get them to collaborate and call it a day?
