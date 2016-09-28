Prepare yourself: Lifetime's Britney biopic is approaching. Today, BuzzFeed revealed the cast of the film — and we're looking at a magnificent bunch.
As previously announced, Natasha Bassett, who appeared in Hail, Caesar! earlier this year, will play the pop diva. Gaze upon the young actress, she is perfect for this part. She also looks a lot like doe-eyed Britney.
The rest of the assembled actors are also eerily apt for their roles. Most importantly, Spears' ex-husband, Kevin Federline, will be played by Clayton Chitty, while Nathan Keyes will channel her most iconic partner, Justin Timberlake.
Chitty, a model and actor from Canada, celebrated the announcement on Twitter.
Well it's #official! Just call me clay-fed! Just saw on buzzfeed announcing the #cast of the… https://t.co/ZUpN5W7LdY— Clayton Chitty (@claytonchitty) September 28, 2016
Keyes, who starred in the 2013 film The Kings of Summer, hasn't commented on the casting news yet. However, a tweet of his from August 10 pretty much summarizes what we're feeling right now.
The rest of the cast includes Kelly McCabe, Nicole Oliver, Matthew Harrison, Peter Benson, and Tamara Thorsen. The film is set to air in 2017 — I await its arrival in a denim dress and gold body glitter.
