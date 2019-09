What I Wish I Knew Before Becoming An Activist

"I feel that we are still fighting for a lot of the same things that older Chicana feminists fought for before us. Unfortunately, not a lot has changed since then. Brown women are still the lowest paid women in this country [ according to the Pew Research Center ], we're still fighting for reproductive rights, we're still underrepresented in media, we're still fighting for better access to health care and education. And we're still fighting capitalism, machismo, classism, racism, police brutality."However, the way in which we chose to resist and combat these things, and the way that we view them as a whole, is what separates the two. Older feminists kind of have these limited ideas of women having to do certain things in order to resist patriarchy and racism. The [way] in which they chose to do those things are fine on an individual level. But to put individual choices on all women, is a problem."A lot of older feminists tend to think that women, especially Black [women, or women of color], who are comfortable in, own, or use their sexuality in whichever way they see fit, are automatically just trying to appeal to the heterosexual male gaze, especially for profit, and not in their own right, which sometimes does mean for profit."There are also a lot femme-phobic ideas — the majority of time, women who present as femme are constantly being invalidated for it, and are seen as airheads, attention seekers, or weak. Then these ideas are usually topped with the idea that 'formal' education [is] the only key for women to be taken seriously in a male-dominated society."Like, none of these ideas are feminist to me. They are borderline, if not actually, misogynistic themselves. Feminism is about choice, it's about liberation. Not about abiding by another set of rules. What works for me might not work for other women, and as long those other women are not perpetuating or participating in oppressive power structures that harm other people, then I will support those choices."