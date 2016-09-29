What I Wish I Knew Before Becoming An Activist

Xicanisma is typically described as "Chicana feminism." Can you talk a little about why you chose that as the name of your social media movement?

"I went from being a 'white feminist' for so many years, to kind of being around a lot of Black feminists and womanists. And so I learned quickly the difference between white feminism and Black feminism — and a lot of that opened my eyes to race and white privilege, and you know, all these different sections that made me realize I’m not white.



"But then I was still at this crossroads with, 'Okay, I’m not white, and even though I align more with Black feminism than white, I’m still not Black.' And so, it was kind of this — I didn’t know of any Latina feminists. Or at least, I hadn’t seen any online. And I didn’t have any Latina feminists in real life either.



"And so, I started identifying and reading about Chicana politics. I started identifying as Chicana. And then it just kind of clicked for me: like, being brown and being a woman and Chicana feminism. So, that’s kind of the creation of my page — of Xicanisma — [it] was for other brown women who didn’t know where to begin or where they fit in this whole conversation. Xicanisma was like Chicana and feminism put together. That was a word that just came to me.



"It wasn’t until a while after the creation of the page that I began reading Chicana scholars and realized that Xicanisma was already a movement. There had already been books and essays about it back in the '80s. So it was really cool to kind of be like, 'Oh this is already a thing — this already has momentum and history.' But when I first created it, it was just out of a necessity for visibility, I guess you could say."