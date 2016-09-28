Lil Wayne saw some famous faces during his time on Rikers Island in 2010. Kayne West, P. Diddy, and Drake all made the trip inside, according to portions of Lil Wayne's new book that appeared on Page Six.
The visit from Drake, according the site, was more than a little disappointing. Wayne writes that Drake confirmed a rumor he'd heard that the "Hotline Bling" rapper had slept with Wayne's girlfriend. Wayne reportedly calls it "the absolute worst thing I could have found out." Sounds like a pretty bold statement for a guy who spent time in one of the country's most notorious prisons.
Wayne's memoir, titled Gone 'Til November, is based on a journal he kept while behind bars. His publisher calls the book an "intimate, personal account of his incarceration." The cover even replicates a composition journal with a sticker that reads, "Rikers Island Correctional Facility." Wayne shared a preview on Instagram earlier this year.
Readers don't have to wait long to get all the dirt from Wayne's perspective. The book is scheduled to be released October 11.
