4 Ways To Wear Leggings This Fall

Love 'em or hate 'em, it's hard to deny that leggings are totally passable as pants when styled properly. Of course, no bottoms — leggings or otherwise — are going to look spectacular when paired with an old, ripped T-shirt and house slippers. But if you know how to style them with the right tops, shoes, and accessories, nobody will even notice that you're wearing leggings.
With fall officially here, now's the time to make sure you know how to wear all the pants in your wardrobe, leggings included. With the appropriate seasonal staples on hand, they'll be just as valuable the next few months as your favorite jeans and booties.
Click on to see how it's done.
