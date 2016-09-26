Here Are Some Photos Of Tom Hiddleston Wearing Gucci, Hanging Out With Dogs

If you're suffering from a case of the Mondays, Alessandro Michele has a cure. It involves an editorialized gathering of a few of our favorite things: Gucci, dogs, and Tom Hiddleston.
The British actor stars in the buzzy Italian fashion house's cruise '17 campaign, which focuses on tailoring. And, it'll come as a surprise to absolutely no one that Loki looks good in a Gucci suit. To show off just how luxurious Gucci's latest selection of suiting is, Hiddleston lounges about in a Beverly Hills mansion once owned by the late Tony Duquette with two Afghan hounds, according to GQ — as one does when one's a newly minted Gucci model.
Of course, this being Gucci, it's not your typical blazer-and-trouser fare. Although the heritage Italian brand's fine tailoring — and the suave, sophisticated spokesperson with a European accent — is very much present. Michele's take on suiting features playful patterns (checked and polka-dotted), unconventional detailing (bright-red trim framing the lapel of the jacket and the length of the pants), and funky footwear (including the label's infamous furry loafers).
Daniel Craig may have preferred Tom Ford, but we wouldn't hate it if Hiddleston made his move toward Bond (as he was reportedly doing earlier this year) in Gucci. Whether or not that plot line pans out, this new gig suits the actor quite nicely. New season, new Tom — and the former half of Hiddleswift is coming in hot. Check out the campaign in full, ahead.
