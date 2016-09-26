Drake just released his short film "Please Forgive Me," and there's something missing.
The 23-minute video appeared on Apple Music early Monday morning, four days before its initial scheduled release on September 30. The theme is a mixture of action, romance, and suspense, taking cues from Indecent Proposal (a rich man offers a Drake's lover $1 million to cheat on the rapper with him) and Bourne Identity (Drake has to go rogue to get revenge). The soundtrack includes seven songs from Drake's Views and a few original tracks from producer Noah "40" Shebib. Drake even adopts a South African accent for his character.
So, what's missing? Drake's leading lady is not his IRL-love, Rihanna.
The woman making out with Drake in the first scene is Fanny Neguesha, a 26-year-old Belgian model who happens to look a lot like Rihanna. Some are taking solace in the fact that Drake and Neguesha filmed Please Forgive Me in June in Johannesburg, South Africa, and Rihanna doesn't seem like the jealous type. Others are joking that the movie's name is Drake already asking Rihanna to forgive him for being with another.
Regardless, Twitter agrees that it's hard to see Drake with another woman fresh off peak AubRi sightings like the Video Music Awards, the kissing, and the matching tattoos.
In the first 20 seconds of the video I thought it was Rihanna... I had to rewind it and watch it again! #PleaseForgiveMe #Drake— Shernelle Monee' (@Shy_Shay96) September 26, 2016
ME WHEN I REALIZE THAT THE GIRL IN DRAKE'S SHORT FILM ISNT RIHANNA #PleaseForgiveMe pic.twitter.com/6yjMg8Pq3n— bdeal (@brendandeal) September 26, 2016
Is it called #PleaseForgiveMe cause that girl isn't Rihanna lmfaoo— major nigga (@JDub562) September 26, 2016
A new level of slash fic where (actual) Drake becomes an action star and saves (lookalike) Rihanna https://t.co/cIhmoRkkX8— Ross Miller (@ohnorosco) September 26, 2016
The girls that shot Drake's girl lightweight looked like Rihanna #PleaseForgiveMe— J E A N E T T E (@jeanetteemaeee) September 26, 2016
Regardless of the lack of Ri, Drake's OVO crew is very much into the production.
@Drake @AppleMusic @lynncord @JazGarner this masterpiece deserves an Oscar already.— Alexender Simões (@thealexsimoes) September 26, 2016
